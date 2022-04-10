Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $163.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $184.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.06 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.99 and its 200 day moving average is $161.77.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $143,528.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

