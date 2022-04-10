Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 222 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EIX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 968.7% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edison International by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on EIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

NYSE:EIX opened at $71.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.68. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.14 and a twelve month high of $72.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.69.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.70%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

