Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 4,142 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 37,551 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,482,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 179.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 32,016 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $188.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.89. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.34 and a 1 year high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Sanderson Farms ( NASDAQ:SAFM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.29.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

