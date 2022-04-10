Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,639 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after buying an additional 2,012,029 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,511,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,024,000 after buying an additional 867,401 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after buying an additional 564,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,088,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after buying an additional 498,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,957,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.38 per share, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.89 per share, for a total transaction of $895,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,109 shares of company stock valued at $645,511 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CZR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $134.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $191.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.71.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $68.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.06 and a 200-day moving average of $91.09. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

