Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Trading 0.1% Higher

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.53 and last traded at $20.53. 45 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX – Get Rating) by 150.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned 5.85% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

