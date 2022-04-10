Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) & Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) Head to Head Survey

Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) and Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Roche and Kronos Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roche N/A N/A N/A Kronos Bio N/A -37.45% -33.60%

This table compares Roche and Kronos Bio’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roche $68.72 billion 5.31 $15.24 billion N/A N/A Kronos Bio N/A N/A -$151.08 million ($2.75) -2.55

Roche has higher revenue and earnings than Kronos Bio.

Risk & Volatility

Roche has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kronos Bio has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Roche and Kronos Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roche 0 5 6 0 2.55 Kronos Bio 0 0 3 0 3.00

Roche presently has a consensus price target of $208.21, indicating a potential upside of 289.61%. Kronos Bio has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 370.09%. Given Kronos Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kronos Bio is more favorable than Roche.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Roche shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.5% of Kronos Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 31.2% of Kronos Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Roche Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation. It also offers in vitro diagnostics solutions for indications, such as cardiology, hematology, blood donor screening, coagulation, infectious disease, gynecology, oncology, and women's health. In addition, the company supplies diagnostic instruments, reagents, consumables, and test kits for use in the diverse research market. It has collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for COVID-19; and a license and collaboration agreement with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize Xofluza. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Kronos Bio Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kronos Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients. The company planned registrational phase 3 clinical trial of ENTO in combination with induction chemotherapy in acute myeloid leukemia patients with NPM1 mutations. It is also developing KB-0742, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

