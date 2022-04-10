Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Price Target Raised to GBX 22

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 18 ($0.24) to GBX 22 ($0.29) in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RKH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) price objective on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

RKH opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 8.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockhopper Exploration has a 52 week low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 11.40 ($0.15). The firm has a market cap of £38.97 million and a P/E ratio of -3.86.

Rockhopper Exploration plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region. The company holds 95.50% working interest in the PL003a production license; 60.50% working interest in PL003b production license; 64% working interests in PL004a; 30% PL004b and PL004c production licenses; 100% working interest in PL005 production license; and 40% working interests in PL032 and PL033 production licenses in North Falkland Basin.

