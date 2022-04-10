ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2,781.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RKWBF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 2,475.00 to 2,385.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from 2,800.00 to 2,700.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get ROCKWOOL International A/S alerts:

Shares of RKWBF stock remained flat at $$301.00 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $382.77 and its 200 day moving average is $416.17. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a one year low of $301.00 and a one year high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ROCKWOOL International A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.