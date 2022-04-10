Rogers Communications Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.38 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $3.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.37. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RCI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. CIBC upgraded Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

NYSE:RCI opened at $58.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $58.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.53.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Rogers Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its position in Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is 65.29%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

