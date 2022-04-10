Rollins Financial Takes Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Rollins Financial acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $286,371,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $269,447,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,413,000. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.29.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $182.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.55 and a 200 day moving average of $167.28. The firm has a market cap of $478.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $183.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

