Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target Cut to GBX 110 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 132 ($1.73) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($2.06) to GBX 177 ($2.32) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 143.80 ($1.89).

Shares of RR opened at GBX 94.28 ($1.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 103.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 121.27. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 83.49 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 161.91 ($2.12). The stock has a market cap of £7.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.34.

In related news, insider Warren East purchased 20,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £23,485.30 ($30,800.39). Also, insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share, for a total transaction of £11,601.70 ($15,215.34). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 42,502 shares of company stock worth $4,738,848.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

