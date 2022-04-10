Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:RYCEY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $120.80.

Several brokerages have commented on RYCEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.64) target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 110 ($1.44) in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 134 ($1.76) to GBX 132 ($1.73) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 121 ($1.59) to GBX 97 ($1.27) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. 3,345,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,350,381. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.62. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a one year low of $1.16 and a one year high of $1.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rolls-Royce Holdings plc ( OTCMKTS:RYCEY Get Rating ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 129,619 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

