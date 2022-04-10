Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,031 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $143,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 117.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,678,000 after buying an additional 606,287 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 29.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,391,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,066,912,000 after buying an additional 539,896 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,678.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,619,000 after buying an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 334.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after purchasing an additional 148,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded down $3.11 on Friday, hitting $482.16. The stock had a trading volume of 479,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,592. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $417.54 and a 52-week high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $454.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $463.67.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.90%.

Several research firms recently commented on ROP. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. Mizuho began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $487.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

