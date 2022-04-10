Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 450” Price Target for BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 450 ($5.90) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BP.B. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 475 ($6.23) target price on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.18) price target on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 455 ($5.97) price objective on BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 590 ($7.74) target price on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 450 ($5.90) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a report on Monday, February 28th.

LON:BP.B opened at GBX 175 ($2.30) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 174.36 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 183.56. The company has a market capitalization of £35.01 billion and a PE ratio of 6.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.17. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 52-week low of GBX 170.63 ($2.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.62).

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

