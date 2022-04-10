Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $135.90

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$135.90 and traded as high as C$137.22. Royal Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$136.66, with a volume of 2,161,954 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$141.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.07 to C$151.16 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$147.30.

The company has a market capitalization of C$193.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$141.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$135.90.

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.72 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$13.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 12.0699997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 39.50%.

In other Royal Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Helena Gottschling sold 404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.43, for a total transaction of C$57,139.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$187,825.55. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$141.68, for a total value of C$577,611.83. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$832,061.39. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,173.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

