RPM International (NYSE:RPM) PT Lowered to $95.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of RPM International from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RPM International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.00.

Shares of RPM International stock opened at $85.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.99. RPM International has a 1-year low of $75.11 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.96.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 5,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.91, for a total transaction of $511,479.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elizabeth F. Whited acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.09 per share, with a total value of $55,254.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPM. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in RPM International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in RPM International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in RPM International by 6.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new position in RPM International in the third quarter valued at $359,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

