Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 132,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of PureCycle Technologies worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in PureCycle Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PureCycle Technologies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 139.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Jeffrey Richard Fieler acquired 714,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,988.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Otworth purchased 142,856 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on PureCycle Technologies from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $28.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.96.

Shares of NYSE PCT opened at $7.36 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 8.98, a current ratio of 8.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.72.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into virgin-like resin. Its proprietary process removes color, odor, and other contaminants from recycled feedstock to produce recycled PP. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

