Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,517 Shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,758 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,517 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Whiting Petroleum were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Granby Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,679 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WLL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.88.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $80.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.38. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $473.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 21.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.30%.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

