RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Shares Down 1.1%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Get Rating) traded down 1.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €40.28 ($44.26) and last traded at €40.62 ($44.64). 3,044,330 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €41.08 ($45.14).

The company has a fifty day moving average of €37.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of €35.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Europe and the United States. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear. The company generates wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, gas, and biomass electricity.

