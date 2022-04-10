RWS (LON:RWS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $250.86

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 250.86 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 349.20 ($4.58), with a volume of 946579 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 343.40 ($4.50).

RWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.05) price objective on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of RWS from GBX 745 ($9.77) to GBX 530 ($6.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of RWS from GBX 810 ($10.62) to GBX 650 ($8.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of RWS from GBX 750 ($9.84) to GBX 745 ($9.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 653.75 ($8.57).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76. The firm has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 438.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 550.49.

In other news, insider Ian El Mokadem purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.39) per share, with a total value of £33,500 ($43,934.43).

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

