RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RxSight Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc. is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif. “

Get RxSight alerts:

NASDAQ RXST opened at $13.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.19, a current ratio of 15.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.16. RxSight has a twelve month low of $8.80 and a twelve month high of $19.67.

RxSight ( NASDAQ:RXST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that RxSight will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RxSight by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in RxSight by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of RxSight by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 74,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.31% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight (Get Rating)

RxSight, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RxSight (RXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RxSight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RxSight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.