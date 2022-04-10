Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives $91.20 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on R. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens upped their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 16.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,314,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $687,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,272 shares during the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ryder System by 130.8% in the 4th quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,723,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,050,000 after purchasing an additional 125,411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,804 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,155,000 after purchasing an additional 25,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,388,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,414,000 after purchasing an additional 67,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryder System stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.11. 1,365,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,400. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.81. Ryder System has a one year low of $61.71 and a one year high of $93.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryder System will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.07%.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

