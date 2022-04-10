Ryder System (NYSE:R) PT Lowered to $71.00

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.50% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average of $80.45.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $1.03. Ryder System had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter worth $35,804,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares during the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

