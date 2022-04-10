Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Price Target Increased to $104.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.17.

NYSE:RHP opened at $86.22 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $98.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.78 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.65.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 18.84% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. The company had revenue of $377.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 198.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,864,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,314,000 after purchasing an additional 95,557 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,806,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,583,000 after purchasing an additional 90,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,303,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,865,000 after purchasing an additional 142,017 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,749 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,293 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

