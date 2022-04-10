Sabina Gold & Silver (TSE:SBB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.47

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.47 and traded as low as C$1.47. Sabina Gold & Silver shares last traded at C$1.48, with a volume of 641,618 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark increased their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.70 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$779.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.35.

Sabina Gold & Silver ( TSE:SBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts predict that Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. will post -0.0100671 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter Thomas Segsworth sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.35, for a total transaction of C$135,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 521,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$704,382.75. Also, Director David Fennell purchased 35,000 shares of Sabina Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$127,548.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile (TSE:SBB)

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

