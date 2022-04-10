SafeBlast (BLAST) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. In the last seven days, SafeBlast has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. SafeBlast has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $244,033.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeBlast coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,373.73 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.83 or 0.00765052 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.00202679 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005940 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00017953 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SafeBlast Coin Profile

SafeBlast (CRYPTO:BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling SafeBlast

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

