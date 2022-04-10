salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Raised by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 589.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.17. 3,897,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,262,745. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $184.44 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $195.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $208.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.42.

salesforce.com ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on salesforce.com from $340.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.23.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total value of $90,750.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,257 shares of company stock worth $32,554,817 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

