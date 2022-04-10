Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $131.70 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) will post sales of $131.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Samsara’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.53 million to $131.85 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Samsara will report full year sales of $575.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $573.20 million to $577.73 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $749.39 million, with estimates ranging from $743.60 million to $757.41 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Samsara.

Get Samsara alerts:

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

In other news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $807,523.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,029,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOT stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. Samsara has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $31.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.64.

About Samsara (Get Rating)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Samsara (IOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.