Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 47,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 391,291 shares.The stock last traded at $38.57 and had previously closed at $38.50.
Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.59. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06.
In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.
Sanmina Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANM)
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
