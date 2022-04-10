Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 47,268 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 391,291 shares.The stock last traded at $38.57 and had previously closed at $38.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Sanmina in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.25.

Get Sanmina alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.59. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Sanmina ( NASDAQ:SANM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Company Profile (NASDAQ:SANM)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.