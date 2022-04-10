Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $30.09

Shares of Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.09 and traded as low as $23.80. Santa Cruz County Bank shares last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $203.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.44 million during the quarter.

Santa Cruz County Bank provides a range of commercial and personal banking services to residents and businesses. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts. It also offers lending products comprising commercial, multi-family, agricultural, construction, wine industry, venture banking, small business administration, business and industry, and farm services agency loans, as well as loans supported by single-family residential real estate and municipal, government guarantee, installment, lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, and card services.

