Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives $115.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.67.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $87.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.70. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.48 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.28% and a negative net margin of 59.67%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,961,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 415.0% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 21,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 17,626 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $540,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

