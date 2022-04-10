Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $23.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.04, but opened at $21.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Schneider National shares last traded at $20.78, with a volume of 10,266 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.57.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $417,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,748 shares of company stock worth $1,536,681. 32.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 603,114 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 3rd quarter worth $340,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Schneider National by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 14,345 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Schneider National by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 26.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day moving average of $25.34.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 14.04%.

Schneider National Company Profile (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

