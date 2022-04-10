Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) & Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP) Critical Review

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) and Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Scorpio Tankers and Imperial Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scorpio Tankers 1 0 4 0 2.60 Imperial Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Scorpio Tankers presently has a consensus target price of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.32%. Given Scorpio Tankers’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Scorpio Tankers is more favorable than Imperial Petroleum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.9% of Scorpio Tankers shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and Imperial Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scorpio Tankers -43.35% -11.88% -4.47% Imperial Petroleum N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scorpio Tankers and Imperial Petroleum’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scorpio Tankers $540.79 million 2.37 -$234.43 million ($4.29) -5.12 Imperial Petroleum $17.36 million 5.08 N/A N/A N/A

Imperial Petroleum has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scorpio Tankers.

About Scorpio Tankers (Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years. Scorpio Tankers Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Monaco.

About Imperial Petroleum (Get Rating)

Imperial Petroleum Inc. provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals; and crude oils. As of March 8, 2022, the company owned three medium range refined petroleum product tankers and one Aframax crude oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Athens, Greece.

