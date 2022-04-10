Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 20,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,025,771 shares.The stock last traded at $22.24 and had previously closed at $21.72.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on STNG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.35% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% in the third quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 12,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Scorpio Tankers by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Further Reading

