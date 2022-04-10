Scotiabank Begins Coverage on Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF)

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HDIUF. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$67.50 to C$75.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

HDIUF opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.75. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $38.96.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

