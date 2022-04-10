ScS Group (LON:SCS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $194.37

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 194.37 ($2.55) and traded as low as GBX 185.50 ($2.43). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 185.50 ($2.43), with a volume of 23,942 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 194.37 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 225.02. The company has a market capitalization of £70.17 million and a P/E ratio of 36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.48%. ScS Group’s payout ratio is 235.29%.

ScS Group Company Profile (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides products under the Endurance, Inspire, and SiSi Italia brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

