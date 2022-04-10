SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

NYSE:SEAS opened at $64.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53. SeaWorld Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $41.94 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.15.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $370.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.95 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 17.06% and a negative return on equity of 639.40%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 140.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total value of $137,556.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 6,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $465,296.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,640 shares of company stock worth $629,682. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $89,764,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 291.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,376,000 after acquiring an additional 826,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 391.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 779,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,105,000 after acquiring an additional 620,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2,820.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 487,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,979,000 after acquiring an additional 470,994 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 36.9% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,844,000 after acquiring an additional 452,483 shares during the period.

About SeaWorld Entertainment (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

