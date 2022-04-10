Secret Trading Down 17.6% Over Last 7 Days (SCRT)

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 10th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $5.36 or 0.00012609 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. Secret has a market cap of $875.31 million and approximately $17.62 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.56 or 0.00262438 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004896 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000609 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00022136 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.57 or 0.00657650 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000126 BTC.

About Secret

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.