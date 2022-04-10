Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $133.76

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 133.76 ($1.75) and traded as high as GBX 147.70 ($1.94). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 146.90 ($1.93), with a volume of 1,845,708 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SRP shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 162 ($2.12) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.43) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.36) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.49) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 177 ($2.32).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 134.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 133.76. The firm has a market cap of £1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. Serco Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.09%.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

