ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Position Lowered by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

SFBS opened at $83.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.47. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $97.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $108.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 24.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SFBS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

About ServisFirst Bancshares (Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.