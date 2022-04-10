SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY – Get Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,150.00.

Shares of SGS stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. SGS has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $33.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

