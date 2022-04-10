SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Downgraded to Hold at HSBC

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2022

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOYGet Rating) was downgraded by HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SGS to CHF 3,150 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,150.00.

Shares of SGS stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. SGS has a twelve month low of $25.91 and a twelve month high of $33.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

SGS Company Profile (Get Rating)

SGS SA is engages in the provision of inspection, verification, testing, certification and quality assurance services. It operates through the following segments: Connectivity & Products (C&P); Health & Nutrition (H&N); Industries & Environment (I&E); Natural Resources (NR); Knowledge (Kn). The Connectivity & Products segment includes Electrical and Electronic goods, Softlines, Hardlines and Trade Facilitation.

