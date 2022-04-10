Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shapeways Inc. is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc., formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Shapeways alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Shapeways from $5.50 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Shapeways from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Shapeways from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shapeways stock opened at $2.37 on Thursday. Shapeways has a 1 year low of $2.11 and a 1 year high of $12.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHPW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Shapeways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Shapeways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Shapeways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Shapeways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Shapeways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Shapeways (Get Rating)

Shapeways Inc is a digital manufacturing industry combining with manufacturing powered by purpose-built proprietary software which enables customers to transform digital designs into physical products. Shapeways Inc, formerly known as Galileo Acquisition Corp, is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shapeways (SHPW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shapeways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shapeways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.