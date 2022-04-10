Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 2,600 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,600 ($34.10) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($36.07) price objective on shares of Shell in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,700 ($35.41) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 2,551 ($33.46) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,038 ($26.73) to GBX 2,551 ($33.46) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 2,570 ($33.70) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,616.33 ($34.31).

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,168 ($28.43) on Wednesday. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,282.78 ($16.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,168.50 ($28.44). The company has a market cap of £163.61 billion and a PE ratio of 11.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,007.91.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 33.55%.

In related news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.75), for a total value of £3,876,000 ($5,083,278.69).

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

