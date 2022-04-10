SHIELD Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (XSH)

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. In the last week, SHIELD has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. SHIELD has a total market cap of $109,461.25 and approximately $1.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,691.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.51 or 0.07609318 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.24 or 0.00262900 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.18 or 0.00766377 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00096542 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $233.75 or 0.00547545 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.44 or 0.00387516 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

SHIELD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

