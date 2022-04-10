Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Gap Down to $15.72

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.72, but opened at $15.11. Shoals Technologies Group shares last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 19,672 shares traded.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHLS. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lowered Shoals Technologies Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.91.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 1.10% and a negative return on equity of 43.41%. The firm had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Philip A. Garton sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $524,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,676,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 90,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 43,073 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,555,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $547,000. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

