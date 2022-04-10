Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.280-$13.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $12.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.03 billion-$8.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.80 billion.Signet Jewelers also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.71.

NYSE SIG opened at $70.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $85.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.01. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.76%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Signet Jewelers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.91%.

In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,616,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian A. Tilzer sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $230,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,939 shares of company stock valued at $3,720,612. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 5.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

