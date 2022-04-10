Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SBTX. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Silverback Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silverback Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.35.

Shares of SBTX opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. Silverback Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $41.46. The company has a market cap of $115.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBTX. Nextech Invest AG bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,721,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 10,461.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 953,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 944,661 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 121.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,431,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,291,000 after purchasing an additional 786,148 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Silverback Therapeutics by 4,729.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after purchasing an additional 625,477 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,730,000. Institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silverback Therapeutics (SBTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.