Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

SMWB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Similarweb from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Similarweb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMWB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Similarweb by 2,440.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the 4th quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMWB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. 126,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,246. Similarweb has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 178.53%. The company had revenue of $40.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Similarweb Ltd. provides website traffic solutions through AI-driven data analytics worldwide. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

