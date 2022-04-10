Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $50.00. The company traded as high as $43.25 and last traded at $42.17, with a volume of 2893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.29.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.58.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 11.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,079,000 after buying an additional 75,073 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 4,633.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 3.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 75,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 3.3% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,167,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,277,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a 200 day moving average of $37.79.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.92 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMPL)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.