Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Singular Genomics Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.55.

Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $5.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 51.57, a quick ratio of 51.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Singular Genomics Systems has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $33.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the third quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 19,117.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

About Singular Genomics Systems (Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

